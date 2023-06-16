Rolls-Royce Unveils its First Electric Model Spectre Worth 486K Dollars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Friday unveiled the brand’s first all-electric model, named Spectre, in South Korea as it sees further room to grow in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

South Korea is the first country for the British carmaker to introduce the battery-powered model among Asia-Pacific countries, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

The fully electric Spectre is available at a starting price of 620 million won ($486,000) in Korea, with the price going up depending on options.

Rolls-Royce has received the highest number of preorders in the fast-growing and important Korean market in the region, the company said without giving the pre-order figure.

The ordered Spectres will start being delivered to Korean customers in the fourth quarter, the company said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Rolls-Royce’s sales growth in Korea depends on several factors, such as the country’s economic situation and the number of businessmen, which is growing rapidly, Irene Nikkein, regional director of Rolls-Royce’s Asia-Pacific operations, told reporters on the sidelines of the unveiling event.

“I’ve seen the development in Korea and also the investment from the Korean government. There is a very big growth potential (here) in the long term," she said.

Rolls-Royce began to sell its vehicles in Korea in 2004. Its current lineup includes the Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan.

The Rolls-Royce brand belongs to BMW Group, which also sells BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce models in Korea.