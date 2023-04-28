Royal Enfield Classic 350cc Bobber Spotted Testing With White Wall Tyres

Royal Enfield seems to be pulling out all the stops when it comes to expanding its product lineup for the Indian market. The company is gearing up to unveil the Royal Enfield 350 CC single-seat bobber soon. While the launch may still be away, a test mule of the bike has been spotted with white wall tyres over wire-spoke rims. The single-seat bobber also had a low-slung exhaust and a single-pod tail lamp. Since the design of the bike is based on the Classic 350, the overall bodywork is pretty similar to the older model. This is the first time that the Royal Enfield bobber’s test model has been seen.

With the Royal Enfield 350 CC bobber being a retro-themed bike, the makers have blacked-out components like the rims, the engine and the bespoke exhaust muffler. This will add to the motorbike’s aesthetic.

The Royal Enfield bobber will use the same 349cc, single-cylinder engine as the Classic 350. The bike is not expected to deviate much from the maximum 20 hp and peak 27Nm torque that other Enfield models have. The bike will have a five-speed gearbox. The bobber will likely be based on the J platform.

The test bike had disc brakes at both ends, according to Rushlane. The bobber is likely to get a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The test motorcycle came with a conventional suspension setup with dual shock absorbers at the back and a telescopic fork at the front.

On the test model, passenger footpegs were also seen. This raises the question of whether the motorcycle will be a strict single-seater or will have the option to carry a pillion.

It is not known when the Royal Enfield 350 CC single-seat bobber will be launched in the market. The bike is expected to compete with the Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber. The single-seat bobber by Enfield will likely be priced in the same range as the Classic 350 CC model.

In other news, new pictures of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 were going viral recently. The test bike, seen in the photos, may have been the production-spec model which will undergo final validation tests, but the same could not be confirmed. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which has been undergoing road tests, is expected to be launched by this year-end.

