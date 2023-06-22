Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing for First Time in India, Check What's New

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing for First Time in India, Check What's New

Check Out the New Features of the Royal Enfield Classic 650, Seen for the First Time in India

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 14:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied testing (File photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied testing (File photo)

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has been working on a 650cc platform. Now, it seems like the brand almost reached its final stage as a testing mule has been spotted in India. However, the company has not revealed any related details about the same as yet.

The leaked images that surfaced on the internet, showed the Classic 650 fully covered with camouflage, and it shared a lot of similarities in terms of design to the younger sibling in the family Classic 350.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 (File photo)

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Design

From the front look to the side profile to wire-spoke wheels, the bike seems an updated or bigger advanced version of its younger sibling. Amid this, the LED headlight setup in Classic 650, and the 648cc twin-cylinder engine that will generate a max 47 BHP and 52 Nm peak torque, make it stand out from Classic 350.

Going by the images, the upcoming Classic 650 will feature telescopic front suspension, quite similar to the Classic 350. The motorcycle will consist of dual shock absorbers from the back. As seen in the photos, customers can expect wire-spoke wheels, which will be paired with both side disc brakes. Report says that the bike will be offered in a slipper clutch as standard.

upcoming Classic 650 Expected Price and Launch Date

    • If rumors are to be believed, the company is likely to release Classic 650 in early 2025. However, we expect the brand will release some official details about the same soon.

    As far as the price is concerned, there are high chance that RE will launch Classic 650 at a starting price between Rs. 3.30 lakh to Rs. 3.50 (ex-showroom).

    first published: June 22, 2023, 19:12 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 14:48 IST
