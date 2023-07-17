Watch: Bengaluru-Based Bulleteer Customs Gives Electric Transformation to 1984 Royal Enfield

Electric mobility is the future of every automobile manufacturer, and it seems that no segment is left untouched by this wave, including motorcycles. Even iconic brands like Royal Enfield are preparing to venture into the electric vehicle (EV) market.

While the official launch of Royal Enfield’s EVs may still be a few years away, one innovative custom motorcycle builder has already taken the plunge.

Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs has ingeniously transformed an old-school Royal Enfield Bullet into a cutting-edge electric vehicle, bridging the gap between the vintage charm and modern technology. This electrifying creation first caught the eye at the Royal Enfield Mania event half a year ago, and it continues to turn heads with its jaw-dropping features.

Owner and visionary behind this mind-blowing project, Ricky, recently shared the fascinating journey of creating this electric marvel in an exclusive interview with BikeWithGirl. What started as a 1984 Royal Enfield Standard, previously owned by Ricky’s father, underwent a complete transformation, emerging as an electrifying masterpiece.

What sets this motorcycle apart is not merely its electric drivetrain, but Ricky’s impeccable attention to detail, ensuring every element of the motorcycle exudes charisma and attitude. A custom-made battery cover, resembling a massive engine with chrome finish fins, adds to the bike’s allure. Furthermore, Ricky completed this project in less than a week.

Underneath the candy red finished original chassis, which once housed the engine, lies a sizable battery pack. The fuel tank now houses the battery and motor controller. Powering the motorcycle is a 5 kW rear hub motor. The battery takes approximately six hours to fully charge and provides a range of 90 km per charge.

In addition to its electric features, the motorcycle boasts several striking elements. It includes aggressive clip-on handlebars, machine-finished wheels, single disc setups on both ends, a custom instrument cluster unit, fat tyres, and round headlights.

The riding posture reminds of the Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750, combining cruiser-like front-set footpegs with far-set handlebars akin to a track machine.