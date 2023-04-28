Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied Ahead of the Official Launch

Royal Enfield launched its Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market earlier this year. Now it seems that the motorcycle manufacturer is set to rollout the Himalayan 450. Spy pictures of the bike have surfaced online. The bike is being touted as a dual-purpose adventure tourer and Royal Enfield will likely slot it above the existing Himalayan 411. After it is launched, the Himalayan 450 will take on the likes of the BMW G310 GS, KTM 390 Adventure and the Hero Xpulse 400.

Although the test mule of Himalayan 450 is covered with cardboard around the bodywork, the spy pictures still manage to reveal the motorcycle’s brand new switchgear, digital display and more. Going by the pictures of the test mule, it can be said that the Himalayan 450 draws plenty of design cues from the Super Meteor 650.

The LED headlights are reminiscent to what you see on the Super Meteor 650. It is reported that the Himalayan 450 being subjected to real-world validation tests is a test mule of the production-spec. The Himalayan 450 will boast of a brand new platform that will enable superior performance as well as provide significant off-roading capabilities.

Royal Enfield has added plenty of features to the Himalayan 450 which include, split seats, a large fuel tank, a front beak, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system and an upright handlebar.

The Himalayan 450 will be powered by a 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This engine will generate a maximum power output of around 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be mated with a six-speed transmission.

Reports suggest that Royal Enfield could price the Himalayan 450 around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield will also introduce the new generation Bullet 350 in the next few months. Replacing the current UHC 346 cc unit, the upcoming Bullet 350 will feature a new 349 cc OHC engine that is air- and oil-cooled.

