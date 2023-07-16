Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2023 Flagged-off From Delhi, 18-Day Long Adventure Begins

The 18-day adventurous ride will consist of 75 riders across the world, who will be reaching the world's highest motorable pass Umling La.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 12:24 IST

Delhi, India

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 19th Edition flag-off (Photo: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 19th Edition flag-off (Photo: Royal Enfield)

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield on Sunday flagged off the 19th edition of the company’s Himalayan Odyssey. As per the details shared by the brand through an official statement, the 18-day adventurous ride will consist of 75 riders across the world, who will be reaching the world’s highest motorable pass Umling La. Not just that, enthusiasts also will be covering 3050 km to reach the point in northern India.

As per the brand, the Flagged-off ceremony was taken place in full of Ladakhi traditional style. All the riders were also blessed by the Buddhist lamas, who chanted and prayed for their good health throughout their long journey. It has been reported that, for Himalayan Odyssey, riders across the world including from the countries like Netherlands and Singapore took part in it, Apart from this, riders from Madurai, Kasargod, and Srivilliputhur among others, also will be joining the trail for the epic adventure.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Route

    • Officials informed that the whole contingent left from Delhi, and are on their way to the Jammu-Srinagar route. They will take a quick detour at the Kargil War memorial, Dras, and pay their respect to the country’s martyrs. From there, the convoy will move from Kargil in order to reach their next stop Leh, and then they will be riding from there to their largest peak Umling La. Officials also revealed that the riding contingent will traverse the picturesque landscape of Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley traversing the rugged Sarchu route, to reach Manali and end the ride at Chandigarh.

    It will be quite a challenge for all the skilled riders to pass through Ladakh as the weather there is not friendly right now. With this initiative, adventurous journey aims to reduce the impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas, and also to raise awareness about environment-friendly tourism.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: July 16, 2023, 14:12 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 12:24 IST
