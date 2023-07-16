Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2023 Flagged-off From Delhi, 18-Day Long Adventure Begins

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield on Sunday flagged off the 19th edition of the company’s Himalayan Odyssey. As per the details shared by the brand through an official statement, the 18-day adventurous ride will consist of 75 riders across the world, who will be reaching the world’s highest motorable pass Umling La. Not just that, enthusiasts also will be covering 3050 km to reach the point in northern India.

As per the brand, the Flagged-off ceremony was taken place in full of Ladakhi traditional style. All the riders were also blessed by the Buddhist lamas, who chanted and prayed for their good health throughout their long journey. It has been reported that, for Himalayan Odyssey, riders across the world including from the countries like Netherlands and Singapore took part in it, Apart from this, riders from Madurai, Kasargod, and Srivilliputhur among others, also will be joining the trail for the epic adventure.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Route