Royal Enfield may name its 650 cc scrambler Interceptor Bear 650

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has chalked out plans to expand its 650cc lineup with the launch of multiple bikes. Its upcoming Scrambler 650 has been spied testing several times and the leaked photos have already created a buzz in the market. While Royal Enfield has not officially shared any details about its new scrambler, it is likely to be introduced as Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650. The manufacturer’s parent company Eicher Motors Limited has recently filed an application to trademark the name. The company has trademarked ‘Interceptor Bear 650’ in New Zealand and ‘Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650’ in Australia and India, reported RushLane.

Currently, Royal Enfield has three bikes that are based on its 650cc platform – Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650. Now the upcoming scrambler is expected to be officially unveiled soon with the nametag – Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650. Since the bike has been spotted several times including in India, a lot of details about it are available before its launch. Going by the spy pictures, it is likely to get LED headlamps and taillights and black grille at the front. A set of auxiliary lights could also be spotted below the turn indicators in the photos along with a bash plate to protect the engine.

In terms of engine, the scrambler will most probably get the same 648cc parallel twin engine as the Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, and Super Meteor 650. Hence, the power figures are also speculated to remain the same. To get an idea, the Continental GT 650’s engine churns out max power of 47 bhp at 7150 rpm and a maximum torque of 52 Nm at 5250 rpm. In the upcoming scrambler, the engine might undergo some tuning to make it different from its siblings. The Interceptor 650 gets a 6-speed gearbox and Royal Enfield may use it for the scrambler too.

The Interceptor measures 2119 mm in length, 835 mm in width, and 1067 in height. The kerb weight of the bike is a bit on the higher side at 218 kg and the tank has a capacity of 13.7 litres. In terms of features, the bike has been equipped with a USB charger, dual channel ABS, and adjustable preload rear suspension.