Royal Enfield Shares Sales Figures of May 2023, Sold 77K Plus Units

The auto industry has been seeing decent sales growth post covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Several leading two-wheeler manufacturers reported great sales growth this year. The homegrown bike makers in India Royal Enfiled also released the sales data for the month of May 2023 and reported that the company sold 77,461 motorcycles last month followed by the sales of 4,325 units in April 2023.

As per the brand, the business has seen an increase in demand in the domestic market. However, it continues to see a downfall in export sales. Amid all this, the company also successfully maintained its international sales number and sold selling 2,411 bikes in April 2023.

Royal Enfield CEO’s Comment About Sales Figures

Reacting about the sales achievement for the month of May, the company’s CEO B Govindarajan said that At Royal Enfield, they have been able to maintain excellent momentum. He informed me that the Hunter continues to perform very well and has registered the highest-ever sales in a single month. I am also elated to share that last month we launched the Super Meteor 650 in the Australia and New Zealand market and the response from the consumers has been incredible, Govindarajan added.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield shared the financial result of Q4 and FY23, under which the brand showed strong financial growth in the previous quarter and for the financial year. Talking about the quarter first, RE’s revenue stood at Rs 3,804.32 crore, gaining a growth of against Rs 3,193.32 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal and Rs 3,721 crore in December 2022 quarter. The company also revealed a consolidated net profit of Rs 906 crore for the March quarter and gave credit to the robust sales in domestic and global markets.