Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, Classic 650 Spied Testing Ahead of Launch

Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle brand, is gearing up to revolutionize the competition in the Indian bike market. In a bold move, the company has announced its plans to launch an impressive lineup of four bikes every year until 2027, thereby expanding its already impressive portfolio.

As part of this ambitious endeavor, Royal Enfield has been diligently working on enhancing its 350cc and 650cc ranges. Excitingly, recent spy shots of the eagerly anticipated Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 650 being tested on the roads have surfaced online, intensifying the anticipation among enthusiasts.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

The overall look of the Shotgun 350 is unmistakably similar to the signature Royal Enfield. However, the upcoming bike is set to get its own distinction as well. The bike is expected to come with white wall tyres, which add more character to the bike, clear lens indicators, and Ape Hanger handlebars. The new Shotgun 350 is likely to come loaded with features that include telescopic front forks, wire-spoke wheels, side-mounted grab rails, a split seat design, and dual rear shock absorbers.

Shotgun 350 will come with a standard 349cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine, which will produce a maximum power of 20.2bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The unit will also be equipped with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 carried the classic look of its smaller sibling with more premium touches to it. According to the recent spy shots, the bike was found with wire-spoke wheels. Earlier shots revealed that it would have dual-tone alloy wheels. The 650 version comes with the unique feature of LED headlights. It is also expected to have a good dose of chrome on the headlamp, engine casing, and exhaust pipe. As seen in the spy shots, the pillion seats and a separate rider are expected to provide a more retro feel to the bike.

The Classic 650 will be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine. The engine is expected to generate 47hp and 52.3Nm of peak torque. The bike is also expected to be equipped with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Expected Launch