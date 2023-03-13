Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Waiting Period Crosses 3-4 Months, Details Here

Royal Enfield introduced the Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market earlier this year in January. Since its launch, the flagship Royal Enfield cruiser has generated tremendous interest among bike enthusiasts in the country. Recent reports suggest that the wait time for Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is quite long as most customers are still waiting to receive the delivery of their motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review - The Cruiser That India Desperately Needed

The current waiting period for the Super Meteor 650 is reportedly about 3 to 4 months, across the country, as per a report by Autocar India. In certain big metros like Chennai, the waiting period is slightly lower at 2 to 3 months. The top-spec Celestial variant of the Super Meteor 650 seems to be in high demand, and it has a waiting period of 4 months just about everywhere. The lower Astral and Interstellar variants are available in 2 to 3 months.

It is worth noting that this waiting period is if you go for an off-the-shelf Super Meteor 650, in one of its three standard variants. If you choose to customise and spec out your bike exactly as per your liking, you’re in for an even longer wait.

The entry-level Super Meteor 650 Astral, priced at Rs 3.49 lakh, is available in three single-tone colours - green, blue and black. The mid-spec Interstellar gets two grey and green dual-tone paint options, and a higher price of Rs 3.64 lakh. The range-topping Celestial gets a few accessories as standards, such as a touring seat, pillion backrest and large front windscreen. The top-spec Celestial variant is priced at Rs 3.79 lakh.

The Super Meteor 650 is powered by Royal Enfield’s parallel-twin engine which generates 47 bhp of power and 52Nm of torque. The company is claiming that 80 percent of the peak torque arrives at just 2,500 rpm on the Super Meteor 650.

Braking duties are taken care of by a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm unit at the rear. In India, the Super Meteor 650 will rival the likes of the Benelli 502C and the Kawasaki Vulcan S.

