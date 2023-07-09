Royal Enfield Will Launch These Five New Bikes in India by 2025

As the leading two-wheeler manufacturers continue on launching new products in the market, giving tough competition to the homegrown bike makers Royal Enfield in the mid-size segment from every corner. It seems like the brand already knew what was coming from its competitors, which is why it was working on some of the rival motorcycles that will hit the market soon.

It has been reported that the company will introduce three bikes under the 350-450cc segment. The report suggested the brand has been working on all-new Bullet, internally known as J1B, which will hit the market in September, this year.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in 2023-24

Apart from this, the bike maker is also lined up to introduce the all-new Himalayan (K1G) in the upcoming months. However, the official details are yet to be released by the company.

For those, who were waiting for something fresh in 440cc, the company might surprise them with Scram (D4K), which is still under development, and likely to be launched before the year ends.

Upcoming Royal Enfield 750CC Bike

If rumors are to be believed, Royal Enfield also working on its both electric L-platform, and 750cc bike based on R-platform, which reportedly gets ready somewhere around 2025.