Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 to Get Tripper Navigation Pod as Optional Accessory

Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 to Get Tripper Navigation Pod as Optional Accessory

Unlike the Super Meteor 650, where it comes as standard, the Tripper navigation pod will be offered as an option on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 18:01 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 (Photo: Royal Enfield)
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 (Photo: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will soon be available with the Tripper navigation pod, according to sources. Although it comes as standard on the Super Meteor 650, it will be an optional accessory for the other two models. The pod is expected to cost around Rs 5,000 and will be placed between the twin-pod instruments, while LED indicators will also be offered as an optional extra.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Photo: Royal Enfield)

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, both older 650cc models, have recently been updated with standard features such as alloy wheels on certain variants, new switchgear, and LED headlights. Royal Enfield’s accessories catalogue will now be updated, offering additional features for the two models.

Advertisement

The Tripper pod will not affect the twin-pod speedometer and tachometer setup, which will remain unchanged. The Tripper will simply be an add-on that sits between the two, which could impact the overall design of the models.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Registers 18 Percent Surge in Sales in April 2023, Exports Dip by Half

While the design of the Tripper pod may not be the most cohesive, it does offer a nice touch with three circular pods, all featuring chrome rims. It is not yet clear whether the Tripper pod will be compatible with older Interceptor and Continental models.

RELATED NEWS

Nevertheless, the optional feature offers buyers an extra level of convenience and a more modern look. Royal Enfield is expected to reveal more information about the availability of the Tripper pod and LED indicators in the near future.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

first published: May 04, 2023, 17:32 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 18:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week