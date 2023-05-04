Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 to Get Tripper Navigation Pod as Optional Accessory

Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will soon be available with the Tripper navigation pod, according to sources. Although it comes as standard on the Super Meteor 650, it will be an optional accessory for the other two models. The pod is expected to cost around Rs 5,000 and will be placed between the twin-pod instruments, while LED indicators will also be offered as an optional extra.

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, both older 650cc models, have recently been updated with standard features such as alloy wheels on certain variants, new switchgear, and LED headlights. Royal Enfield’s accessories catalogue will now be updated, offering additional features for the two models.

The Tripper pod will not affect the twin-pod speedometer and tachometer setup, which will remain unchanged. The Tripper will simply be an add-on that sits between the two, which could impact the overall design of the models.

While the design of the Tripper pod may not be the most cohesive, it does offer a nice touch with three circular pods, all featuring chrome rims. It is not yet clear whether the Tripper pod will be compatible with older Interceptor and Continental models.

Nevertheless, the optional feature offers buyers an extra level of convenience and a more modern look. Royal Enfield is expected to reveal more information about the availability of the Tripper pod and LED indicators in the near future.

