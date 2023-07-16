Sales Report June 2023: Here's List of 10 Best-Selling Cars in India

The Indian auto industry has witnessed a massive downfall in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic Covid-19. Later, When the situation started getting better post-Covid period in 2022, the top leading car manufacturer decided to launch some of their pending projects, which grabbed all the eyeballs in 2023.

Some of them even achieved great sales in the month of June. In case you are wondering about which cars have topped the list of best-selling last month, you are on the right page. In this article, we have created a list of the top 10 four- best-selling cars that have been sold the maximum units last month.

Top 10 Best-Selling Cars in June

As per the reports, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR and Swift successfully topped the list by securing the top two positions. Amid this, Hyundai Creta remains at the 3rd position, major credit for this goes to its built quality and good safety rating by Global Ncap safety rating. Apart from this, Maruti’s Baleno has managed to grab the fourth position. While Tata Nexon was spotted itself at the 5th spot.

Maruti Suzuki Remain On Top Sales Game

It has been reported that Maruti Suzuki has sold 17,481 units of WagonR last month, putting it in first place in the top-selling car chart. The company continued to rule the business in the budget cars with Swift as it managed to sell 15,955 units.

Hyundai also performed pretty well last month, and released 14,447 units of Creta. While Baleno only reached 14,077 unit marks, followed by Tata Nexon able to attract a lot of customers and sold 13,827 units.

Hyundai also grabbed attention in the market with Venue, where the brand successfully sold 11,606 units. When it comes to budget friend cars, Maruti’s Alto did not move its leg and sold 11,323, which is a bigger number as compared to Tata’s Punch.