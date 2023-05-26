Sara Ali Khan To Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood Actresses Who Ditched Swanky Rides

Many Bollywood celebrities are known for their huge car collections. But some stand out from the crowd and opt for simplicity when it comes to their choice of vehicles. From Sara Ali Khan’s Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 to Kim Sharma’s Tata Nano, such examples display their down-to-earth approach to everyday transportation. These actresses prove that it’s not always about the price tag but the joy of driving a car that suits their needs and preferences.

Sara Ali Khan – Maruti Suzuki Alto

Sara Ali Khan owns a Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, one of the most popular and affordable cars in the country. She has been spotted behind the wheel of the small white automobile on numerous occasions. The Alto 800 gets a 796cc engine in both its petrol and CNG version. The model also has a five-speed gearbox, tubeless tyres and manual transmission. Sara also has a love for swanky cars and owns a blue Jeep Compass and a white Mercedes Benz G-350d.

Nushrratt Bharuccha – Mahindra Thar 4×4

The Mahindra Thar is known for its impressive on-road presence and off-road capabilities. The vehicle is among the highest-selling models in its segment. Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrratt Bharuccha has also bought a Thar. The off-roader SUV is a segment leader and comes in both diesel and petrol variants.

Shraddha Kapoor – Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Aashiqui 2-star Shraddha Kapoor has opted for a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as her choice of wheels. Although she drives a version of the SUV that was manufactured before Maruti Suzuki ceased production of diesel engines, it remains a beloved vehicle in the sub-compact SUV segment. The car featured a 1.3-litre turbo diesel engine with a peak torque of 200 Nm and a maximum power of 89 Bhp.

Esha Gupta – Ford EcoSport

Ford once produced a highly popular model—the EcoSport sub-compact SUV. Known for its affordability, the Ford EcoSport swiftly gained popularity among consumers. Its appeal was such that Esha Gupta opted to purchase one for herself. Esha chose a striking blue hue for her EcoSport, reflecting her vibrant style and taste.

Kim Sharma – Tata Nano

Upon its launch, the Tata Nano aimed to capture the attention of middle-class individuals seeking affordable transportation, positioning itself as the country’s most budget-friendly car. Model-turned-actress Kim Sharma opted for a white Tata Nano, which soon became her preferred mode of transportation within the city. On several occasions, Kim Sharma has been spotted cruising around with her compact and charming automobile, showcasing her attachment to the petite vehicle.