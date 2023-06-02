Scandinavian Airlines to Launch Electric-Powered Aircraft for Commercial Flights

The electric revolution is no more limited to roads and will soon be taking to the sky. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has announced its plans to introduce electric-powered aircraft for commercial flights in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. The airline plans to introduce the flights in the next five years. The Stockholm headquartered carrier revealed that each of these electric flights will have 30 available seats.

The specific dates and departure locations will be confirmed in due time. Online reservations for these flights will go live on June 2, reported AP. Notably, SAS has decided to set a uniform price of 1,946 in all three Scandinavian currencies. This numerical value holds significance as it represents the year when SAS first began operating flights.

SAS CEO Anko van der Werff expressed his excitement about inviting passengers to be a part of this significant milestone in the future of aviation. He emphasized that this initiative aligns with SAS’s spirit and demonstrates a substantial step towards achieving more sustainable air travel. Van der Werff also referred to SAS’s history of innovation, recalling that the airline pioneered the Copenhagen-Tokyo commercial route over the North Pole in 1957, thereby significantly reducing flight times between continents.

In September, SAS signed a “letter of support" with Heart Aerospace, a Swedish company specializing in electric aircraft production. This collaboration aims to integrate Heart Aerospace’s ES-30 planes into SAS’s regional fleet. With several airlines planning to adopt electric-powered passenger aircraft for short-distance commercial flights, SAS is determined to be at the forefront of this eco-friendly aviation movement.

The introduction of electric-powered flights holds immense potential for reducing the environmental impact of air travel. Electric aircraft produce significantly lower emissions compared to traditional jet engines, thus contributing to the overall goal of sustainable aviation. SAS’s decision to incorporate electric planes into its fleet reflects a commitment to environmental responsibility and sets a precedent for other airlines to follow suit.

As the world continues to prioritize sustainability and seeks innovative solutions to combat climate change, the adoption of electric aircraft will be a major stride forward in the aviation industry.