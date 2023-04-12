Schedule of 5 Trains On Delhi-Bhopal Route Changed Due To Vande Bharat Train Launch

Vande Bharat Express trains have been taking over the train tracks slowly. The number of these trains is slowly increasing and this is going to affect the schedule of the existing trains in operation. Since the semi-high speed train will also be run between Delhi and Bhopal now, the schedule of five trains already running between these destinations has been changed to accommodate it.

The five trains that will see changes in their operational schedule are Agra Cantt MEMU, Dehradun Ujjain Express, Dehradun Indore Express, Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express, Jammu Tawi Tirunelveli Express and Jammu Tawi Durg Express.

According to the PRO of Agra Division, Prashasti Srivastava, here is the new timetable for the five trains:

Korba-Amritsar Express: The train will reach Agra Cantt railway station at 4:05 pm instead of 3:35 pm. This train will halt at Agra Cantt railway station for 5 minutes. Passengers will reach Raja Mandi Railway Station at 4:18 pm instead of 3:48 pm. The train will halt here for 2 minutes.

Dehradun-Ujjain Express and Dehradun-Indore Express: This train is used to reach Raja Ki Mandi railway station at 4:02 pm. Now, the train will arrive six minutes later at 4:08 pm. The train will leave for Agra Cantt after a stoppage of 2 minutes at this station. Instead of 4:15 pm, the train will now reach Agra Cantt at 4:25 pm.

Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express: The arrival time of the train at Agra Cantt Railway Station will be 4:40 pm instead of 4:45 pm. After stopping at the station for 5 minutes, the train will leave for its final destination.

Jammu Tawi Tirunelveli Express: This train will reach Agra Cantt railway station at 5:10 pm as per the new time instead of its current time of 5:05 pm.

Jammu Tawi Durg Express Train: The train will reach Agra Cantt station at 5:10 pm instead of 5:05 pm.

The Agra Cantt MEMU train will leave for Mainpuri at 4:10 pm instead of 4.15 pm.

People making reservations in these trains, please make sure you have reviewed the changes and cross-checked them with your schedule before your bookings.

