Home » Auto » Second-Gen 2023 Lexus LM Unveiled at Shanghai Auto Show: Features, Engine and More

Second-Gen 2023 Lexus LM Unveiled at Shanghai Auto Show: Features, Engine and More

The new-gen Lexus LM is being offered in two versions – a four-seater and a three-row version with six or seven seats

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 16:12 IST

Shanghai

Second-Gen Lexus LM is also expected to be launched in India later this year (Photo: Lexus)
Lexus has unveiled the second generation LM MPV at the Auto Shanghai 2023. According to Lexus, the luxury multi-purpose vehicle has been manufactured with special focus on ride comfort. It has large aperture sliding doors allowing for easy ingress and egress. The manufacturer says that the torsional rigidity of the vehicle is 50 percent higher than its predecessor which has resulted in MPV being stronger and sturdier than before.

2023 Lexus LM Dimensions

The new MPV is 5,125 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and has a height of 1,955 mm. The wheelbase of the vehicle is 3,000 mm.

2023 Lexus LM Engine Specs

Under the hood, the MPV gets two powertrain options: a 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbo hybrid system and 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder hybrid system.

2023 Lexus LM Variants

Lexus LM is being offered in two versions – a four-seater and a three-row version with six or seven seats. The seven-seater offers more space and gets overhead consoles throughout the cabin. The four-seat variant is equipped with 48-inch wide-screen displays in both the front and the rear. A retractable glass partition is also given above the display that separates the rear and front compartments.

2023 Lexus LM 4-Seater (Photo: Lexus)

2023 Lexus LM Features

The four-seater Lexus LM gets exclusive independent seats with heated armrests. In addition, a rear seat Warmth-Sensing IR Matrix Sensor is also there on the upper centre portion of the compartment partition. It monitors the temperature of the occupants and other parts of the vehicle such as the windows, ceiling, and trim that affect the ambient temperature of the vehicle.

The system works by estimating how warm or cool the occupant is feeling in a specific area including thighs, chest, face, and lower legs. It then controls the air conditioner and seat heaters accordingly to ensure a comfortable temperature inside the car.

2023 Lexus LM Interior Cabin (Photo: Lexus)

When it comes to ride experience, Lexus took a 3-step approach to reduce noise inside the car. This was done by reducing the generated noise, preventing noise from entering the car, and absorbing sound inside the vehicle.

The armrests have a retractable table that you can use to place your tablet or notebook while working on the go. The table’s surface is wrapped in leather and has a non-slip and non-scratch texture so that your device doesn’t slip.

2023 Lexus LM Safety Features

The Lexus LM has been equipped with various safety features. These include Pre-crash Safety (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Abnormal Driver Response System, and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA).

first published: April 20, 2023, 16:05 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 16:12 IST
