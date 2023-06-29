Second-Gen Skoda Kodiaq to Get Plug-in-Hybrid Powertrain, All-Electric Range of 100 Km

The European auto manufacturer Skoda is all set to introduce the second generation Kodiaq SUV. With the second-gen model, Skoda has further enhanced the comfort, features and powertrain options of its hugely popular SUV. Particularly for passengers in the third seat row, it now has a more distinctive style and even more space. Pictures of the second-generation Kodiaq still covered in thick camouflage have been released by Skoda.

The design of the new model is more of an evolution than a radical change. The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq still features the same, slightly larger butterfly-shaped grille, LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs on either side, and a new front bumper with the ADAS radar located in the middle.

A new interior cabin for the second-gen Kodiaq further distinguishes it from the ongoing model with a touchscreen display of up to 12.9-inch in size, a gearshift lever on the steering column, manual and digital controls, and a neat, well-organised centre console.

Two petrol and two diesel engines with outputs ranging from 148 bhp to 201 bhp are available, along with a plug-in hybrid variant that is a first for the Kodiaq. This provides a 100 km all-electric driving range. The safety features are once more cutting edge, including second-generation full LED Matrix headlights and even more sophisticated assistance systems.

New Simply Clever features like a dual phone box that offers cooling and simultaneous charging for two mobile phones as well as a rear storage compartment with a cup holder are also included.