Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: The luxurious rides of our favourite stars

The glitz and glamour of Bollywood celebrities are not limited to their on-screen persona but also extend to their luxurious lifestyles. From owning exotic cars to multiple homes, celebrities are known for their extravagant style of living. Some of the wealthiest Bollywood actors include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar among others. These actors not only earn from their movies but also from brand endorsements, investments, and business ventures. Their wealth and influence have made them role models for many, and they are often seen as symbols of success in the entertainment industry.

Here are some of the biggest names in Bollywood and their impressive car collections.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan owns a number of high-end vehicles and impressive cars. Recently he added a new luxury car to his collection, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He has more than 20 cars in his collection, with the Bugatti Veyron being the most expensive of them. His collection includes top-class vehicles from around the world, including Rolls Royce, Mercedes, BMWs, and Audis.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, owns a Range Rover Vogue, an Audi Q7, and a BMW 7 Series. The young actress recently added a luxurious and sporty Audi RS7 Sportback to her collection.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, the Brand Ambassador for various companies, has a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and a matte aqua blue Aston Martin Rapide S, which is Aston Martin’s first four-door car. He recently added a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV to his collection.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas -Global star Priyanka Chopra has a luxurious collection of cars in her garage, including a BMW 5 Series, BMW 7 Series, and an Audi Q7. The international star recently added a Rolls-Royce Ghost to her already impressive car collection.

5. Kartik Aaryan -Shortly after falling in love with a Lamborghini Urus, he spent around Rs 50 lakh and got it airlifted from Italy. He is also a proud owner of the Mini Cooper S Convertible, BMW 5 Series, and Porsche Boxster.

These are just a few examples of the latest luxury cars owned by Bollywood actors. Apart from them, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol among others are proud owners of luxurious car collections.

