Shell India Launches New Range of Synthetic Oils For Passenger Cars, Check Price and Other Details

The leading British multinational oil company Shell has introduced a new range of synthetic BS-VI-compliant engine oil - Helix HX6 5W-30 and Shell Helix SUV 5W-30 in India. The company claims that the new oil series have been made to provide full protection to the engine, enhancement in performance, good fuel efficiency and extra life to the engine for the passenger car motor oil (PCMO) segment.

The brand in an official press release said that Shell Helix HX6 5W-30 comes with Active Cleansing Technology, which provides advanced engine protection by reducing engine wear and tear, creating long run life to the engine life. While, Shell Helix HX6 5W-30 has been created to help in keeping the engine clean by preventing sludge and deposit build-up, making it the best option for those who have a daily driving situation such as weekend trips with family or daily commutes to work.

Shell New Oil Range Price

Interested customers can purchase the Shell Helix HX6 5W-30 at the starting price of Rs 1575 for 3.5 litres. While Shell Helix SUV 5W-30 has been priced Rs 2576 for 3.5 litres.

