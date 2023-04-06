Shilpa Shetty Becomes Proud Owner Of Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is a true car freak, and her luxury car garage is clear proof of it. Recently, the actor purchased a swanky luxury SUV Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs 3.5 crore. She was also seen arriving at the Mumbai airport while enjoying her white chauffeur-driven vehicle that is considered Mercedes-Benz’s one of the most expensive and top-of-the-line variants.

Talking about specs first, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes with a twin-turbocharged V-8 petrol engine, which generates 558 horsepower. The company claims it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. The luxury vehicle is only available in 4MATIC and features in 8 colors: Obsidian Black, Brilliant Blue, Selenite Silver, Cavansite Blue, Mojave Silver, Emerald Green, Polar White (Non-Metallic), and Iridium Silver.

Meanwhile, apart from GLS 600, Shetty also owns the Lamborghini Aventador which comes with a price tag of Rs Rs 6.25 crore, the Bentley Continental GT worth Rs Rs 4.04 crore, the BMW i8, the BMW X5, the Bentley Flying Spur, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue.

Meanwhile, Shetty is not the only Bollywood celebrates that enjoys powerful engines. The obsession with supercars was also seen among actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and south actor Ram Charan who owns the most expensive and luxury wheels in B-town.

