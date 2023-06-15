Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Simple Energy to Launch Two New E-scooters Soon, Check Expected Price, Range and More

It has been reported that the Simple Energy may introduce these EV scooters in the coming quarter .

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 15:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Simple One Electric Scooter image used for representational purpose only (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

After creating a buzz in the EV segment by introducing its flagship product- Simple ONE, the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, and clean energy start-up, Simple Energy is all set to launch another two electric scooters in the Indian market. It has been reported that the brand might introduce these EV scooters in the upcoming months.

As per the details shared by the company in the official press release, it said that the battery pack in the Simple ONE and the upcoming will meet the highest safety standards, making it the only brand to offer the safest and most affordable electric scooters in the country. The brand also stated that its products set an unmatched standard for safety while boasting faster speeds, better looks, battery systems, and powertrains.

Upcoming Simple Energy’s Electric Scooters Expected Price

According to the reports, it is expected that the upcoming E-scooters might hit the market at the starting price of Rs 1 lakh, and it will go up to 1.2 lakh for the top model.

Upcoming Simple Energy’s Electric Scooters Expected Specs

Moving towards the specs, the reports also suggested the scooters likely to be small in size, which means it will impact their battery and riding range. However, the brand did not react or revealed any related details about the same as yet. Once officially launched, the vehicle might compete against the feature-loaded Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air.

    • As far as the features are concerned, the scooters are likely to come with a digital Scooter Speedometer, allowing the riders to track important information on it. It might also come with LED headlights, and multiple riding modes, among others.

