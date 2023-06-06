Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Simple One Electric Scooter Deliveries Start in Bengaluru, Priced at Rs 1.45 Lakh

Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, CEO and Founder, Simple Energy, handed over the keys of the new Simple One to the customers in Bengaluru

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 18:39 IST

Bengaluru, India

Simple One deliveries will start in other cities soon (Photo: Simple Energy)
Simple Energy has commenced the deliveries of the One electric scooter in the Indian market. The deliveries have started in Bengaluru and they will be expanded to other cities in a phased manner. The company further stated that it will setup retail operations to 40-50 cities through a network of 160-180 retail stores.

Last month, Simple One electric scooter debuted in the production-ready form at the brand’s Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing plant in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. This factory has an annual capacity of rolling out approximately 10 lakhs units. It will be retailed at a sticker price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The company has already registered more than 1 lakh bookings for the e-scooter.

Simple One Electric Scooter (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18.com)

    • Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We are elated to commence the deliveries of the Simple ONE, starting with customers in Bengaluru. We are all proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in creating a holistic product that is both sustainable and an efficient transportation option for our customers."

    Simple One e-scooter comes with a range of 212 km on a single charge which makes it the longest-range electric two-wheeler in India. Furthermore, it is also the fastest E2W in the segment with 0-40kmph sprint time of less than 3 seconds. Another first that makes its way to the One electric scooter is the thermal management system, developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore, helping mitigate any thermal runaways.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 18:31 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 18:39 IST
