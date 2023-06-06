Simple One Electric Scooter Deliveries Start in Bengaluru, Priced at Rs 1.45 Lakh

Simple Energy has commenced the deliveries of the One electric scooter in the Indian market. The deliveries have started in Bengaluru and they will be expanded to other cities in a phased manner. The company further stated that it will setup retail operations to 40-50 cities through a network of 160-180 retail stores.

Last month, Simple One electric scooter debuted in the production-ready form at the brand’s Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing plant in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. This factory has an annual capacity of rolling out approximately 10 lakhs units. It will be retailed at a sticker price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The company has already registered more than 1 lakh bookings for the e-scooter.