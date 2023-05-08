Škoda Auto India Accelerates Safety Commitment, Sets New Benchmark for Car Safety

Škoda Auto India continues to prioritize the safety of its customers, building on its 50-year legacy of crash tests and safety expertise. With a state-of-the-art crash laboratory and a track record of Euro NCAP 5-star ratings since 2008, Škoda stands at the forefront of automotive safety.

Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, highlighted the brand’s commitment to enhancing both active and passive safety features in their vehicles. Their entry-level models are equipped with advanced assistance systems usually found in higher vehicle classes. The brand’s success in achieving top safety ratings underscores their dedication to incorporating safety findings at an early stage of vehicle development.

As part of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), Škoda Auto India represents the Volkswagen Group’s passenger vehicle brands, delivering a wide range of designs, body styles, and powertrains while maintaining an unwavering focus on safety.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing, and Digital at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We are proud to have raised the bar in terms of safety standards with each new vehicle we introduce. The common thread that binds all our products is the exceptional packaging in terms of dynamic drive, features that matter, comfortable ride and most importantly, unparalleled safety. In Škoda Auto’s 2-decade legacy in India, the MQB-A0-IN platform is the first ever that was specifically developed for the country. The brand’s INDIA 2.0 cars – Slavia and Kushaq – developed on this platform, had a high focus on localisation, lower costs of ownership and maintenance, while maintaining Škoda’s dynamic driving traits and zero compromise on safety. We are confident that we will continue to win the admiration of Indian car buyers, especially those who are conscious about the well-being of their family and the friends they drive with. And while we ensure that our cars have the technology and features that make them the safest in India, all the systems work the best way in harmony with the seat belt worn."

The recent achievements of the Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV in earning top scores in the Global NCAP crash tests further solidify Škoda Auto India’s commitment to safer cars in the country. These models received a full 5-star rating for both adult and child occupants under the stricter protocols of Global NCAP. Additionally, the Kodiaq 4×4 earned a 5-star rating for adult and child safety in the Euro NCAP, completing Škoda Auto India’s lineup of fully-tested, 5-star safe family cars.

To showcase their commitment to safety, Škoda Auto India organized the Safer With Škoda Trackday event at Asia’s largest vehicle testing center, the NATRAX facility in Indore. The event demonstrated the exceptional safety features of Škoda cars through emergency braking maneuvers and off-road capabilities.

The Slavia and Kushaq models come equipped with up to 6 airbags, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, multi-collision braking, and advanced braking and stability control systems, among other safety features.

Škoda Auto India’s commitment to safety goes beyond individual features, placing significant emphasis on the platform and skeletal structure of their vehicles. Their goal is to maintain their leadership in safety, continuously advancing body structure engineering and active/passive safety technologies.

With their unwavering dedication to safety, Škoda Auto India sets new benchmarks in the Indian market, providing customers with a trustworthy and secure driving experience.

