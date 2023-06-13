Skoda Increases Allocation of Kodiaq SUV for India to Meet Demand on Time

Ever since Skoda launched its feature-loaded SUV Kodiaq in India, it has received an overwhelming response from customers. Now, the company has announced an additional allocation of the luxury 4×4 SUV for India, which will allow it to deliver the vehicle quickly to the customers. The brand in its official press release stated that all cars allocated for the year were sold within a couple of weeks.

Appreciating the growing demand, the company has further enhanced supplies for 2023 in India, which is why now Škoda Auto becomes the third largest market and the largest outside Europe after Germany and the Czech Republic.

Škoda Kodiaq Specs

The four-wheeler has been launched with a 2.0 TSI EVO engine, tweaked to meet the new emissions rules, which made it more efficient than earlier. When it comes to the power, the luxury 4×4 generates a max power of 187.40bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the car can make a 0 to 100kmph sprint in just 7.8 seconds.

Škoda Kodiaq Features