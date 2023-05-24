Skoda Introduces Enyaq L&K Variant with Power Boost and Stylish Upgrades

Skoda has set the stage on fire with the launch of the highly-anticipated Laurin and Klement (L&K) variant of the Enyaq all-electric SUV and Enyaq Coupe globally. In a surprising move, Skoda has dropped the ‘iV’ suffix from the entire Enyaq lineup, adding a fresh twist to the range. The new L&K variant not only brings more power and range but also showcases cosmetic updates and a new software interface that will be adopted by other Skoda models in the future. Positioned below the performance-focused vRS variant, the Enyaq L&K aims to offer an exceptional driving experience.

The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85, previously known as Enyaq iV 80, has received a significant power boost, with its output increased from 204hp to an impressive 282hp. The range has also been extended from 510km to an astonishing 570km, giving drivers more freedom on the road. Additionally, the Enyaq iV 80x all-wheel drive has seen a power upgrade in the L&K 85x variant, now generating 282hp compared to the previous 265hp. The all-wheel-drive variant’s range has been significantly enhanced to 550km on the WLTP cycle, a substantial improvement from the previous 460km offered by the 80x.

Advertisement

In terms of performance, the Skoda Enyaq L&K 85 has upped the ante, accelerating from 0-100kph in just 6.7 seconds, shaving off an impressive 2 seconds from the iV 80’s time. Similarly, the 85x accomplishes the 0-100kph sprint in a remarkable 6.6 seconds, down from the previous 6.9 seconds of the 80x. Both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions now have a top speed capped at 180kph, matching the performance-oriented vRS variant.

Advertisement

Both versions retain the 82kWh battery and offer fast charging capabilities, enabling a swift charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Also Read: Škoda Auto India Accelerates Safety Commitment, Sets New Benchmark for Car Safety

Skoda has also introduced a software update that brings an exciting new pre-heating function for the battery in L&K variants, which will eventually be available in all Enyaq variants from 2024 onwards. This innovative feature optimizes the battery’s temperature before charging, and it comes with two modes. The manual option allows drivers to preheat the battery with a simple press of a button on the central infotainment display. In automatic mode, the vehicle intelligently preheats the battery en route to a fast-charging station, utilizing data from the navigation system.

Advertisement

To distinguish the L&K variant from the rest of the Enyaq lineup, Skoda has added platinum grey inserts on the bumpers, rear diffuser, and wing mirrors. Furthermore, the window surrounds, roof rails, and grille frame receive a sleek chrome finish. The L&K model is also adorned with badges on the front fenders, adding to its exclusivity. LED matrix headlamps and 20-inch alloys come as standard, with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels.

Advertisement

While the Enyaq L&K’s dashboard design remains unchanged, it offers new beige upholstery as the standard option, with the choice of optional black upholstery. Exclusive to the L&K variants, the front seats come with heating, ventilation, and massage functions for ultimate comfort. The pedals have received a stunning new aluminum finish, adding a touch of sophistication to the interior.

Advertisement

The infotainment system is where the Enyaq L&K truly shines, as it boasts an improved user interface that will eventually be rolled out to other Enyaq variants and other Skoda models. The system features new colors, revised graphics, an entirely new menu structure, a redesigned home screen, configurable pages, and shortcut buttons, all aimed at enhancing ease of use and functionality. The software update also introduces new navigation maps and a simplified climate control menu to the Enyaq family.

Exciting news for Indian car enthusiasts! The Enyaq is set to hit the Indian market by March 2024, although it remains to be seen which variant will be introduced. Skoda plans to launch it as a completely built-up unit (CBU) to test the market’s response and subsequently determine its future electric vehicle lineup for the country. Brace yourself for a new era of electric mobility with Skoda’s Enyaq range!