Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 16.19 Lakh

Skoda India has launched the Kushaq Matte Edition at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. To be available with both the 1.0L and 1.5L petrol engines in manual and automatic avatars, it is priced at a premium of Rs 40,000 over the standard models. Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition has been positioned between the Monte Carlo and Style grades in the SUV’s line-up. The Kushaq Matte Edition would be limited to only 500 units.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kushaq will soon be completing 2 successful years in the market. We have been constantly making updates and adding value to the car based on customer feedback. The Matte Edition is the latest in this endeavour where we are offering an enhanced, matte aesthetic for discerning customers, along with distinct styling enhancements. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Škoda family with the Kushaq Matte Edition, and further build our SUV expertise, with superior driving dynamics and safety that comes standard with a Kushaq."

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Design

Based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform, Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition is presented in carbon steel paint scheme with a matte finish. The ORVMs, door handles and rear spoiler are painted in Glossy Black while multiple prominent elements like the grille, the trunk garnish and window garnish get chrome finishing. The rear profile flaunts the engine badging, identical to the Monte Carlo Edition.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Features

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition boasts of a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Škoda Play Apps. In addition, it is equipped with Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The limited-edition SUV also comes with a Skoda Sound System with 6-speakers and a subwoofer.

The Kushaq has received the highest 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP for both both adult and children protection. It was the first car manufactured in India which was tested under the newer and more stringent crash test protocols in October 2022.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Engine

The Matte Edition will be available with both the 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI petrol engines. The gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Price