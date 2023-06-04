Skoda Octavia Discontinued in India, Superb Next? Check Details

Skoda Octavia was best known for providing great performance and strong built quality. But, due to the low sales, and to implement BS6 Phase 2 emission norms in India, the leading Czech Republic car manufacturer discontinued one of its feature-loaded sedans. The company also seemed least interested in making certain changes in the engine to make it comply with the latest emission norms due to low demand by the customers.

Amid this, Skoda also delisted the Superb sedan from its official website, giving hints to the customers that the car will not be available for sale in the future. However, reports also revealed that the brand is planning to give major updates to the premium sedan, which might hit the road next year. The company has yet to reveal the official details about the same.

Skoda Superb Next-Gen Spied

Recently, the Superb’s next-gen model also has been fully covered in camouflage during the testing phase, revealing some of its important details and overall design.

As per the leaked images, it is expected that the upcoming sedan might come with its typical signature style the sleek LED headlights, and chrome butterfly grille. The spy shots also confirmed that the car might feature a sloping roofline and notchback-styled tailgate. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming model will likely have strong-hybrid powertrains, which will provide better mileage and great performance to the customers.

Meanwhile, with the elimination of next-gen Octavia, the brand now is left with Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaqe and Superb.