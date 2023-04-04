Skoda Octavia Discontinued In India, Superb Likely To Be Next Victim

The leading car manufacturer in India Skoda removed one of its prestigious sedans Octavia from the company’s official website, which means that the company finally decided to discontinue the vehicle. The decision to end the production comes in view of BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, which started on April 1.

If one looks into the reasons, Octavia’s engine did not comply with the new regulations that recently came into force, resulting in the discontinuation of the company’s feature-loaded sedans. Amid this, there are also chances that the Super could be the next target as it also uses the same powertrain, which does not comply with new Real Driving Emissions norms.

Apart from the Skoda, Mahindra also removed its budget friend micro SUV KUV100 NXT from its official website. However, Hyundai is one of the brands that have not discontinued any model completely. It has made some significant changes in the powertrain that helps the vehicle to keep going.

Meanwhile, for the Indian car sector, the Actual Driving Emissions regulations, or Phase II of the BS6 emissions norms was brought to gauge the pollutants that their automobiles were emitting in a real-world driving situation. To comply with the new rules by the government, many top carmakers either started doing changes in their vehicle or discontinuing the four-wheelers or a specific model that does not fit the new rule criteria.

