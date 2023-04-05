Home » Auto » Watch: Skoda Slavia Bags Highest 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Tests

Watch: Skoda Slavia Bags Highest 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Tests

Skoda Slavia comes at the starting price of Rs 11.39 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 18.45 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 16:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Skoda Slavia (Photo: Skoda)
Skoda Slavia (Photo: Skoda)

Skoda’s well-built and one of the hot-selling sedans Slavia recently underwent crash tests at Global NCAP facility, where the sedan proved its strong built quality and bagged the highest 5-star rating for adult as well as child protection

Reacting about the same, the company’s brand Director in India Petr Šolc said that as part of the strategy at Skoda, there is no compromise on safety for the customers. Šolc said he is delighted to share that their second INDIA 2.0 car –Slavia has received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP safety test, making NCAP test, making it the safest sedan in the segment.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia Discontinued In India, Superb Likely To Be Next Victim

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

In addition, he said the recent result perfectly matches the brand values of Safety, Family, and Human Touch. We sincerely appreciate our customers, who decided to buy Skoda’s products, and are extremely happy that we can offer them the safest cars in the market, Solc added in his official statement. He also informed that the company is committed to providing world-class safe car philosophy.

The feature-loaded sedan has been launched with six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, traction control, anti-lock brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and tire-pressure monitoring, seat belt reminder, speed alert warning among others. It comes at the starting price of Rs 11.39 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 18.45 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

first published: April 05, 2023, 15:24 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 16:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Joined By Richard Madden, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi At Citadel Premiere In Mumbai, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About