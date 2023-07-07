Skoda Survey Reveals Safety Features Top Priority for Indian Car Buyers

A recent survey conducted by NIQ BASES on behalf of Skoda Auto India gathered insights from Indian car buyers, shedding light on their preferences and priorities when purchasing a personal vehicle.

The survey, which reached 1,000 respondents across 10 states in India, revealed that 9 out of 10 customers believe that all cars in India should have a safety rating.

The study aimed to gauge the feature preferences of customers and shed light on the factors influencing their car purchase decisions. The results indicated that crash ratings and the number of airbags were the top two features that influenced consumer choices. Notably, fuel efficiency secured the third spot on the list of car purchase decision factors.

According to the survey, a car’s crash test rating carried an importance score of 22.3 percent, closely followed by the number of airbags at 21.6 percent. The data also revealed that 22.2 percent of customers preferred cars with 5-star crash test ratings, while 21.3 percent opted for 4-star crash test ratings. Cars with 0-star crash test ratings garnered a mere 6.8 percent of customer preference.

Fuel economy, with a relevance score of 15 percent, emerged as the third most crucial factor considered by buyers when making an automobile purchase.

