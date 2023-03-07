Home » Auto » South Korea Eases Travel Advisories For 6 Countries Including Spain and Tunisia

South Korea Eases Travel Advisories For 6 Countries Including Spain and Tunisia

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said this latest travel advisory for 6 countries is the lowest in line with its latest Covid-19 guidelines

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 11:47 IST

Seoul

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)
Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

The South Korean government has eased travel advisories for six countries, including Spain and Tunisia, to the lowest level in line with its latest Covid-19 guidelines, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The level 2 alert, which also affected Mauritius, Andorra, Jordan and Namibia, was lowered one notch to level 1, according to the Ministry.

Also Read: IndiGo Gets Civil Aviation Ministry Nod to Wet Lease Planes for US, Canada Operations: Official 

It also eased travel advisories for Peru, Papua New Guinea and four other countries down a notch to level 2, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The Ministry said it decided to keep in place the current special travel advisories for 11 other nations, including Russia, South Africa and Mexico.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 07, 2023, 11:47 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 11:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66: Calendar, Pappu Pager, Kanshiram And His Other Iconic Film Roles

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Holi, See Pics