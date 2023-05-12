Speeding Volkswagen Taigun Overturns After Hitting Tata Tiago, Watch Video

A blood-cuddling accident has been reported from Gujarat’s Surat, where global NCAP’s five-star rated car Volkswagen Taigun overturned after hitting a parked Tata Tiago. The report says all the passengers sitting inside both cars did not receive major injuries and came out safely.

The visuals of the massive collision also went viral on the internet, which resulted in to overturned Volkswagen one of the safest cars.

The viral clip shared by a social media influencer on Youtube showed a Taigun in a completely upside-down position after hitting the resting Tiago from the back. While the four-star rated hatch was seen standing on its all wheels with some minor damages from the rear profile.

Commenting about the accident, some of the eyewitnesses said that the Volkswagen Taigun was traveling at a decent speed, lost its control, and then collided with the hatch at a certain angle, which caused it to overturn.

When the accident went viral on the internet, people started raising questions about the built quality of German cars. While some made fun of the company in the comment section, some called it just and unfortunate event.

This is not the first time such accidents grabbed the headlines. Earlier, a similar event received a lot of attention on the internet, when a Mahindra Thar overturned after hitting a discontinued micro SUV Tata Nano in Chhattisgarh.

It was then reported that the Thar was traveling at a very high near speed Padmanapur police station area, and collided with the Nano at a particular angle that caused it to overturn.