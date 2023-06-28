SpiceJet Temporarily Suspends Flight Operations From Puducherry Airport, Details Inside

SpiceJet, the only aviation operator from Puducherry Airport, has announced temporary suspension of flights due to difficulties in operations. SpiceJet has shut down its operations from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, for the time being.

“We don’t know the exact reason for suspending the flights. They have stopped services to both sectors citing operational difficulties. They have agreed to re-launch operations from next month," said an official with the Airports Authority of India, Puducherry office.

On being questioned, SpiceJet revealed that flight operations from Puducherry Airport will take some time to resume.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Caused Discomfort to Co-Flyers’: What Air India Said After Man Urinated, Defecated on Plane Floor

The government, however, was not aware of the suspension of flights until Monday evening. “The service provider has not informed us of the development," a senior official told The Hindu.

As per the SpiceJet Staff, the operations from the Puducherry Airport were annuled on June 13th. “As of now, we have stopped bookings till October. The reasons for suspension of service are several including flight shortage," said a SpiceJet staff.

SpiceJet first launched its operation in Puducherry back in 2013. Later Alliance Air and Air India jumped for better connectivity in the region in 2015. Six months later SpiceJet withdrew its services in the sector. In 2017, SpiceJet again started its operations which was later withdrawn due to COVID-19

Pandemic. In 2022 at the request of the Puducherry Government, the services resumed once again.

As per a regular flyer from Puducherry, “On several occasions there had been cancellations even while being in service in the recent months,"’ she said.

“Such disruptions in service are not good for the UT as the government has plans to expand the airport to facilitate the operation of wide-bodied aircraft. If the government is serious to improve tourism activity, it must improve air connectivity. It will not augur well for the tourism industry if we are going to have irregular service providers," said an industrialist.