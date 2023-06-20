SpiceJet Temporarily Suspends Puducherry-Bengaluru-Hyderabad Service; Operations to Resume on July 3

In a move to cater to the special travel requirements of Haj pilgrims, SpiceJet has announced the temporary suspension of select flights bound for Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Puducherry. The suspension will be in effect until July 2, with operations set to resume on July 3.

According to reliable sources, SpiceJet has taken the initiative to operate special flights to Jeddah by diverting aircraft from certain busy routes. Notably, the Q400 Bombardier aircraft, which are usually deployed on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Bengaluru route, have been reassigned for this purpose.

Sources further reveal that the flight occupancy on the Hyderabad-Puducherry route remains strong, standing at approximately 80 percent on weekdays and an impressive 90 to 95 percent on weekends. Similarly, the Puducherry-Bengaluru route has recorded an occupancy rate of around 40 to 50 percent on both weekdays and weekends. These numbers led to the decision to temporarily discontinue service on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Bengaluru sector.

While operations are scheduled to resume on July 3, sources indicate that a temporary withdrawal will occur once again in August. This temporary suspension in August will coincide with the arrival of special flights that will bring back pilgrims from Jeddah, demonstrating SpiceJet’s commitment to accommodating the needs of the Haj pilgrims.