SriLankan Airline Plane From Colombo Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

SriLankan Airline Plane From Colombo Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

The source said that a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport at around 5 pm as the plane had suffered a hydraulic issue.

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)
Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

A SriLankan Airlines plane coming from Colombo made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.

The aircraft had more than 140 people onboard, the source in the know said.

    The source said that a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport at around 5 pm as the plane had suffered a hydraulic issue.

    There was no immediate statement from SriLankan Airlines on the incident.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 24, 2023, 11:35 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 11:35 IST
