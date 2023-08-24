SriLankan Airline Plane From Colombo Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

A SriLankan Airlines plane coming from Colombo made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.
The aircraft had more than 140 people onboard, the source in the know said.
The source said that a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport at around 5 pm as the plane had suffered a hydraulic issue.
There was no immediate statement from SriLankan Airlines on the incident.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: August 24, 2023, 11:35 IST
last updated: August 24, 2023, 11:35 IST