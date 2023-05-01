Summer Special AC Train To Run Between Delhi And Patna, Check Timings And Dates

Indian Railways is operating several special trains to handle the added pressure of passengers travelling in large numbers during summer vacations. So far, a total of 20 pairs of trains have been announced and it has been decided that a pair of trains will also run as summer special between Bihar’s Patna and Delhi’s Anand Vihar. The train will run from Anand Vihar to Patna from May 1 to June 26 and from May 2 to June 27.

Train number 04066 Anand Vihar-Patna Superfast AC Special Express will be operated from Delhi every week on Monday from May 1 to June 26. On the other hand, train number 04065 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast AC Special from Patna to Delhi’s Anand Vihar will be operated every week on Tuesday from May 2 to June 27. Train No. 04066 Anand Vihar-Patna Superfast AC Special Express will leave Anand Vihar every Monday at 11.00 pm and reach Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 12.55 pm, Arrah at 02.50 pm, Danapur at 03.15 pm and reach Patna Junction at 04.00 pm.

Advertisement

Train number 04065 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast AC Special will depart from Patna at 05.45 pm every Tuesday of the week from May 2 to June 27. In the return direction, it will reach Danapur at 06.05 pm, Arrah at 06.40 pm and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 09.10 pm. It will reach Anand Vihar the next day at 10.40 am. This summer special will stop at Kanpur, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Arrah and Danapur stations in the up and down direction. The special train will have 1 first AC class, 5 second AC class and 13 third AC class coaches installed, and people can make reservations accordingly.

People who are planning to take a trip to their hometowns on the Delhi-Patna route can check the availability of tickets on this train and make reservations accordingly. Since the train has already started operating, there is a high possibility that tickets will be sold as quickly as one can imagine. Therefore, plan accordingly and visit the official IRCTC website to book tickets.

Read all the Latest Auto News here