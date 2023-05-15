Summer Special Train Announced Between Indore And Vaishno Devi, Check Schedule

The devotees from Madhya Pradesh can now directly travel to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu. Indian Railways has announced a direct train from Indore to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station during the summer holidays. The special train will operate from May 17 to June 28.

Train number 09321 will leave from Indore every Wednesday at 11.30 pm and it will reach Katra at 12.30 am midnight on Friday. From May 19, in the return direction, train number 09322 will leave Katra at 3.50 am every Friday and arrive at Indore at 7.30 am on Saturday.

Khemraj Meena, PRO of Indore-Ratlam Division of Western Railway, said that it’s a great relief for people travelling from Indora. Air-conditioned, sleeper and general class coaches will be installed in this train.

On the way to Katra, the train will stop at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantonment, Pathankot Cantonment, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur.

Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has also decided to run a special train between Bihars’ Danapur and Madhya Pradesh’s Dr Ambedkar Nagar. This will be a weekly summer special train. Train number 09341 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Danapur Summer Special train will depart every Monday at 2.50 pm and reach Danapur at 4.15 pm on Tuesday.

On its way back, train number 09342 Danapur-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Summer Special will leave Danapur every Tuesday at 6.45 pm and will arrive at Dr Ambedkar Nagar station at 6.45 pm the next day.

Passengers planning to travel during summer holidays can look at the timetable of the various summer special trains and continue with their bookings in case they have a waiting list for other trains.