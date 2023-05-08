Summer Special Train Connecting Samastipur With Ahmedabad To Start On May 9

The trip to Ahmedabad by train from Samastipur and Darbhanga will now be easier for the passengers. From May 9 to June 27, the Railways will run a special train between Samastipur and Ahmedabad. For these past few months, the Railways are running special trains due to the increased demand for seats during the summer holiday. Now adding one more to the list, a pair of summer special trains will depart from Ahmedabad and travel to Darbhanga and Samastipur, respectively.

Train No. 09413 from Ahmedabad to Samastipur Summer Special will be operational from May 9 to June 27. It will depart from Ahmedabad at 4:35 pm on Tuesdays of each week, arriving at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 08:05 pm, then Buxar at 09:28 pm, Arrah at 10:30 pm, Danapur at 11:15 pm, Pataliputra at 11:35 pm, Hajipur at 12:25 am, and Muzaffarpur at 01:25 am to reach Samastipur at 03:00 pm on Thursday.

While, in the opposite route, every Thursday from June 11 to June 29 at 5:00 am, train number 09414 Samastipur to Ahmedabad Summer Special would depart from Samastipur. It will reach Muzaffarpur at 6:00 am, Hajipur at 7:00 am, Patliputra at 7:55 am, Danapur at 8:25, Arrah at 9:00 am, Buxar at 9:45 am, and halting at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. at 11:00 am, it would reach Ahmedabad at 11:45 pm on Friday.

According to East Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), Virendra Kumar, this is a summertime present from the railroads to its customers. In light of this, it has been planned to operate a summer special train between Samastipur and Ahmedabad. The passengers on the trains will feel very relieved as a result. According to him, reservations have already been made for the use of special trains. Along with the railway ticket counter, passengers heading in the direction of Ahmedabad can purchase tickets online. Four 2AC class coaches, 12 3AC class coaches, two Sleeper class coaches, and two general class coaches will be on this special summer train.

