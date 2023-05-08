Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
    Summer Special Trains To Connect Maharashtra, Gujarat And Bihar; Check Schedule

    Another pair of summer specials each from Mumbai Central to Barauni and from Ahmedabad to Darbhanga and Samastipur will start to operate from today.

    Curated By: Auto Desk

    Local News Desk

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:19 IST

    Delhi, India

    Twenty-four pairs of special trains have been already put into operation so far.
    Twenty-four pairs of special trains have been already put into operation so far.

    The extra passenger load during summer vacations has prompted the Indian Railways to operate several summer special trains between various stations. Some of them will now be operating for stations like Darbhanga, Samastipur and Barauni and their destinations would be Mumbai Central.

    Twenty-four pairs of special trains have been put into operation so far. To further handle the increased load, one pair of summer specials, each from Mumbai Central to Barauni and from Ahmedabad to Darbhanga and Samastipur will start to operate from today. The information was given by Railway’s CPRO Virendra Kumar.

    Train number 09421 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Summer Special will leave Ahmedabad at 04.10 pm every Monday of the week from May 8 to June 26, to reach Narkatiaganj at 09.30 pm on Tuesdays, Raxaul at 10.30 pm, Bairgania at 11.35 pm and Sitamarhi at 12.30 am on Wednesdays, Janakpur Road at 01.05 am and will reach Darbhanga at 2.15 am.

    Advertisement

    On its way back, train number 09422 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Summer Special will leave Darbhanga at 05.30 am every Wednesday from May 10 to June 28, stopping at Janakpur Road at 06.15 am, Sitamarhi at 07.15 am, Bairgania at 08.18 am, Raxaul at 09.10 am and Narkatiaganj at 10.10 am on Thursday and finally reach Ahmedabad at 06.00 pm. This special will have 4 AC 2 Tier coaches, 12 AC 3 Tier coaches, 2 sleeper class coaches and 2 general class coaches.

    Train number 09413 Ahmedabad-Samastipur Summer Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 04.35 pm every Tuesday from May 9 to June 27 and reach Samastipur at 03:00 am on Thursday. On its way back, 09414 Samastipur-Ahmedabad Summer Special will depart from Samastipur at 05:00 am and reach Ahmedabad at 10:45 pm on Friday. This train has 4 AC 2 Tier coaches, 12 AC 3 Tier coaches, 2 sleeper coaches and 2 general class coaches.

    Train number 09061 Mumbai Central-Barauni Summer Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 11:00 am every Tuesday from May 9 to July 4 and arrive at Barauni station at 06:00 am on Thursday. On its way back train number 09062, Barauni-Mumbai Central Summer Special will leave Barauni at 10:30 pm every Friday from May 12 to July 7 and reach Mumbai Central at 06:20 pm on Sundays. The special train has 2 AC 2 Tier coaches, 2 AC 3 Tier Coaches, 12 Sleeper coaches and 4 general coaches.

    first published: May 08, 2023, 20:19 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 20:19 IST
