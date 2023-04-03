Summer Special Trains To Run Between Patliputra-Gomtinagar and Barauni-Coimbatore

Indian Railways has unveiled many special trains to provide comfort to passengers travelling during summer vacations. Virendra Kumar Singh, the public relation officer of the Sonpur zone in Bihar, announced a summer special train from Paatilputra to Gomtinagar and from Barauni to Coimbatore.

The train which will be running between Paatilputra and Gomtinagar will go through Hajipur-Muzaffarpur-Bapudham Motihari-Gorakhpur and Ayodhya Cantt route.

Train number 03219 from Paatilputra to Gomtinagar will begin its journey on April 7 and will run till June 30. It will leave every Friday from Patna at 7:40 pm and will reach Gomtinagar at 12.20 am. The train from Gomtinagar will leave every Saturday from April 8 to July 1. Train number 03320 will leave Gomtinagar at 6:15 pm and will reach Patna at 9:55 am the next day.

Barauni-Coimbataore-Barauni Special Train

This special train will cover Kiul, Jhajha, Chittaranjan, Dhanbad and Ranchi. Train number 03357 named Barauni-Coimbatore special will start its operation on April 1. This train will leave Barauni every Saturday at 11.45 pm and will reach Coimbatore on Tuesday at 4 am. The Coimbatore-Barauni Special Train numbered 03358 will commence its operation on April 5 and will run till May 3. It will leave every Wednesday from Coimbatore at 12:50 am and will reach Barauni at 6 am on Friday.

Indian Railways have been announcing numerous Summer Special Trains from different parts of the country. It is done in the wake of reducing the rush of passengers during summer vacation.

Some of the other Summer Special Trains announced this year includes:

Pune Junction: Ajni Special Trains

– Train No. 01189: From April 5 to June 16. The Ajni special train will leave Pune every Wednesday at 3:15 pm and arrive in Ajni at 4:50 am on the next day.

– Train No. 01190: From April 6 to June 15, 2023, the Pune Junction special train will depart from Ajni every Thursday at 7:50 pm and arrive at Pune Junction at 11:35 am the following day.

Ahmedabad-Patna: Special Trains

Train No. 09417: The Patna weekly special will leave from Ahmedabad every Monday at 9:10 am and arrive in Patna at 9.05 pm the next day. This train will start operating from May 1 to June 26.

Train No. 09418: The Ahmedabad weekly special will leave Patna every Tuesday at 11:45 pm and arrive in Ahmedabad at 11:20 am on Thursday. This special holiday train is scheduled to run from May 2 to June 27.

