Sunny Deol and Father Dharmendra Strike Pose with Porsche 911 GT3, Pics Inside

The stars-filled Deol family undoubtedly has created a separate spot for themselves in Bollywood, all credit goes to their dedication, talent, and never-ending efforts to gratify viewers through their films. Apart from mastering the acting department, the family often catches headlines for their luxury lifestyle and exotic car collection.

Recently, a photo went viral on all the social media platforms, where one of the elder members of the family Bollywood actor, Sunny Deol, and his legendary father Dharmendra were seen posing with a supercar 2023 Porsche 911 GT3, which comes at the starting price of Rs 2.55 cr.

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s Porsche 911 GT3

The photo has been shared by an automobile page named Automobili Ardent India on Instagram. It also captioned the post, saying a photo of Sunny Del’s Porsche 911 GT3 touring finally surfaces! While informing internet users about the details of the car, the handle wrote painted in Gentian Blue with satin black wheels, this GT3 was delivered way back in January this year but somehow was never properly photographed.

Deol Family Car Collection

The page revealed that back in London, the Deol family owned a 993 and a 964. More recently, when the 991 was launched in India, there was word that the family had placed an order for 3 cars, but not sure if they ended up taking delivery of all three. Bobby Deol, however, did take delivery of a Type 991 Mark I 911 Carrera 4S in Guards Red which he still retains till date. Great to see a Type 992 Porsche 911 join the brood, this is a 6sp manual, no less, Automobili Ardent India added in its caption.