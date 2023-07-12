Surat Metro: Phase I to Start Operations in Dec 2027, Check Route, Distance, Stations and More

India’s textile and diamond hub Surat is set to become the second city in Gujarat with a Metro rail service. The first metro system of Surat will cover a distance of 41 kilometers, connecting the major commercial hubs of the city. Once completed, the Surat metro system will unquestionably improve the travel experience of daily commuters. Surat Metro will serve as a transit-oriented development project to encourage real estate growth in the city.

Surat Metro Launch Date

Phase 1 of the Surat metro project is reportedly expected to see its final outcome in December 2027. The central government gave the seal of approval for the Surat Metro in 2019. Both the central and Gujarat governments will oversee the project while the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has been given the responsibility to manage the groundworks.

In January 2016, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was assigned to create the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Surat Metro project. But the DPR was later modified in line with the central government’s latest 2017 Metro Policy. The project underwent a revision and construction works of the opening phase got underway in January 2021. An investment of more than 12,000 crore will be needed to complete Phase 1 of the Surat metro project.

Surat Metro Stations and Route