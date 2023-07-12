Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Suzuki Access 125 Achieves Production Milestone of 5 Million Units

Suzuki Access 125 Achieves Production Milestone of 5 Million Units

The 5 millionth unit was rolled out from the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana.

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 11:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Suzuki Access 125 (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycle)
Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that the Access 125 has achieved the production milestone of 5 million units from the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana. Suzuki Access 125 was first launched in 2007 and it was the first scooter in the 125cc category. It has taken the Access 125 nearly 16 years to accomplish this feat.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “This is a major milestone for all of us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. It reflects our commitment and customers’ confidence in our Access 125 in the domestic as well as overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude towards our valued customers, dealer partners, associates, and all our colleagues for supporting us achieve this remarkable feat. Today’s Access 125 is fully equipped with convenient features developed keeping the Indian customers in mind."

    • Suzuki Access 125 is available in a total of six variants namely Standard Edition Drum Brake, Standard Edition Drum Brake & Alloy Wheel, Standard Edition Disc Brake, Special Edition Disc Brake, Ride Connect Edition with Drum Brake & Alloy Wheel, and Ride Connect Edition with Disc Brake & Alloy Wheel. The 125cc scooter is priced between Rs 79,400 - Rs 89,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    Weighing around 103 kg, Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine which delivers top power of 8.6 bhp at 6750 rpm and highest torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 11:47 IST
