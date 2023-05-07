Suzuki Inaugurates Exclusive Bike Showroom in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, Check Details

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has inaugurated its first exclusive motorcycle showroom in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

As per the official details, the company has established its first outlet in Mumbai’s Andheri (W) under the name Arc Suzuki. While the second showroom Deepkamal Suzuki has been set up in Ahmedabad’s Makarba on S.G Highway. Both these Exclusive Suzuki Motorcycle Showrooms will be the 7th and 8th Suzuki Bike Zone Outlets in India respectively.

Recting the same, the Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd, Kenichi Umeda said that as the brand continues to grow its presence in the Indian market, they feel thankful to all our customers for their continued support and trust in the brand.

He said, in FY 2022-23, the company witnessed an all-time high sales growth and that is a testament to the ever-growing demand for two-wheelers in India. Looking at the reassuring demand for Suzuki Motorcycles and the popularity of Bike Zone dealerships in other cities, the brand has opened its doors in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Umeda added in his statement.

Umeda further said that the company’s bike zone will provide the entire range of premium motorcycles by Suzuki, including Hayabusa, Katana, V-Strom 650 XT ABS, V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer. The latest range of Suzuki merchandise and apparel also will be available at the newly opened outlet, Suzuki’s managing director added.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle Indian recently announced that the brand created history by selling more than 7 million units in India. The company said the goal has been achieved in less than 20 years.

