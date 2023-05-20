Suzuki Motorcycle India Suspends Production Due to Fear of Cyber Attack

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle, which has witnessed a good sale figure last month, has recently shut down its production operations in the country. It has been reported that the company faced a cyber-attack on its systems, which forced them to take this big step.

The reports also suggested that currently, the company’s production was on a halt since May 10, and is likely to remain non-operational for a more few days due to cyber security threats. The business witnessing a huge loss with each passing passing day. It is being said that the brand has already reported a massive of loss around 20,000 production cars in the past few days.

In view of the cyber threat, Suzuki Motorcycle also informed all its stakeholders about the postponement of its annual supplier conference, which was all set to kickstart next week.

Advertisement

Suzuki Motor’s Reaction to Cyber Attack

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s official spokesperson said, “We are aware of the incident and have promptly reported the same to the concerned Government department. The matter is currently under investigation, and for security purposes, we are unable to provide further details at this point in time," the spokesperson added. Amid this, it is not confirmed yet when the company will resume its production operation.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported a massive yet profitable start to the fiscal year. The company has sold more than 88,730 units, which contributed to its overall growth by 23.3 percent in April, this year. However, it was reported that the company did not perform as per the expectation, and saw a decline in sales by 9 percent in March.

Amid this, Suzuki Motor anticipates a 4.4 percent growth in global output in FY24, with India continuing to be the largest contributor to its global sales.

Source