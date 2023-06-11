Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Spied In India Ahead of Official Launch, Check Expected Price And Specs

Ever since Suzuki unveiled its V-Strom 800 DE overseas, it has created a storm all over the internet. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the feature-loaded motorcycle in India. However, the brand did not reveal any related details regarding the same as yet. It has been reported that the bike will be above the V-Strom 650XT in the country.

Ahead of the official launch, the motorcycle has been spotted several times during its testing phase, giving almost an idea about the design, looks, and important details to the customers. As per the leaked photos, the vehicle was seen fully covered with a black sheet and showed its perfect sharp cuts and crease.

Upcoming Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 DE Engine

If rumors are to be believed, it is expected that the interested customers will get the bike in parallel twin 766cc DOHC engine option, which is likely to generate a max power of 83bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78NM of peak torque. The displacement might feature four valves per cylinder, and a 270-degree crankshaft, which will provide the rider with bottom-end torque and traction control for off-road activities.

Upcoming Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 DE Features

The report says that the V-Strom 800DE is expected to come with a 17-inch rear wheel and a 21-inch front wheel. The only thing that will turn off the enthusiasts its tyres as they will not be tubeless. Amid this, customers can expect a completely adjustable Showa suspension, 220 ground clearance, steel frame chassis and digital cluster that will provide all the important notifications to the rider such as petrol capacity, time, gear position, and whatnot.

Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 DE Expected Price

However, the company did not reveal or share any related details as yet. But,