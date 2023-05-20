Swedish Premium Electric Two Wheeler Brand Cake Enters India as CollarEV

CAKE to India! CAKE, the Swedish premium lightweight electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Pepfuels, an ONGC-funded entity, under the brand name CollarEV, marking the company’s entry into the Indian market. This collaboration follows CAKE’s successful Asia expansion with Goldwin Inc in Japan and Kolon Automotive in South Korea.

A limited collection of 250 CAKE Makkas constitutes the entry into India. The CAKE Makka is the first platform to be homologized for India and marks the starting point of additional models to follow. The initiative is brought forward by the founders of ONGC-funded entity Pepfuels with the brand name CollarEV.

The first stage is initiated by a market entry campaign as the bikes are being shipped and meant to arrive during August, following a first-come, first-served basis. “It’s an exciting entry into one of the fastest-growing and largest electric two-wheeler markets, globally. The opportunity is immense, and we are humbly moving in with a step-by-step approach, to learn and do right," says Stefan Ytterborn, CEO & Founder of CAKE.

ONGC and Pepfuels founders express their enthusiasm for backing and supporting Pepfuels as they venture into the high-performance and premium electric bike segment in India. They believe that the future of transportation lies in clean and green energy and are committed to building a greener future for generations to come with the collaboration between CollarEV and CAKE.

“We are thrilled to be backing and supporting Pepfuels as they venture into the high-performance and premium electric bike segment in India. We believe that the future of transportation lies in clean and green energy. We are taking CollarEV along with CAKE’s cutting-edge technology and are on the way to building a greener future for generations to come. We are incredibly proud to announce the CollarEV collaboration with CAKE to venture into the high-performance and premium electric bike segment in India, which is an untouched segment. We believe future synergies between CAKE and CollarEV will involve assembling and manufacturing CAKE’s existing models and developing new models for the Indian market," commented Tikendra Yadav, CEO & Founder of Pepfuels.

CollarEV, an ONGC-funded entity by Pepfuels, is dedicated to promoting clean transportation initiatives in India. Through this partnership, the companies aim to drive sustainable mobility solutions in the public sector. Known for its innovative fuel delivery systems, such as location-based fuel delivery, this commitment aligns with ONGC’s new dedication to environmental responsibility, making CollarEV a powerful force for green transportation in India.

CAKE is a Swedish maker of premium lightweight, electric motorcycles, and mopeds, with a clear mission to inspire towards a zero-emission society, by combining excitement and responsibility. The model range currently consists of five different platforms – the off-road beast Bukk, our versatile off-roader Kalk, the modular utility bike Ösa, the urban commuter Makka, and the strong and practical e-bike Åik. Thanks to an extensive range of accessories and configurations, CAKE is addressing a wide matrix of users and applications, including commercial use for last-mile delivery and other short-haul urban transportation.

Along with numerous awards and recognitions for its design and innovative approach to mobility and other societal challenges, CAKE was identified as one of the world’s most innovative companies by Fast Company in both 2020 and 2021 and received the Time Magazine 100 most important inventions award in 2021.