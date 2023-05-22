Tata Altroz CNG Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 7.55 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. Presented with India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology, Tata Altroz CNG made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It has been introduced in a total of six variants namely XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+O (S).

As for features, Tata Altroz CNG comes equipped with Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof, Wireless charger and Air purifier. Other notable features in the CNG-powered hatchback will include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, an 8-speaker touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, premium leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents and height adjustable driver seat.

The Altroz is third product from Tata Motors in the CNG segment after Tiago and Tigor. It is available in four colour options namely Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The company is offering a standard warranty of 3 years / 1 lakh km.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: “Customers are increasingly choosing alternate fuel options with the intent of economical as well as eco-friendly drive. CNG as a fuel with its wide availability and accessibility has gained lot of acceptance. However, opting for a CNG meant compromising on aspirational features and to give up boot space significantly. In January 2022, we addressed the first compromise by launching the advanced iCNG technology in Tiago and Tigor, offering superior performance and top-end features."

Underpinning the ALFA Architecture platform, the Altroz has received the highest 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The safety in the Altroz iCNG has been further accentuated with the introduction of a micro-switch which keeps the car switched off at the time of refueling. The company in a statement said that the twin cylinders located below the luggage area offer the safest solution as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor. Additionally, the enhanced rear body structure and 6 point mounting system for the CNG tanks provide additional rear crash safety for the Altroz iCNG.

Tata Altroz iCNG comes with first-in-industry advanced Single ECU which ensures effortless and jerk free shifting between petrol and CNG modes. It also features a direct start in CNG mode. Under the bonnet, it has the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The maximum power output is rated at 72 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque is 103 Nm at 3500 rpm.

“Today, we are delighted to launch the Altroz iCNG, an industry first offering which will redefine the CNG market by addressing the major concern on boot space. The Altroz iCNG is a testament to our deep understanding of the customer’s need and our engineering prowess. With the breakthrough of the twin-cylinder CNG technology and advance features we are expecting more personal segment buyers to strongly consider this option. Our multi-powertrain strategy in the Altroz portfolio today offers petrol, diesel, iturbo and iCNG, providing an array of options for the customers to choose from. The Altroz iCNG will bolster our expansive New Forever range and continue to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars," added Chandra.

Recently, Tata Motors has also rolled out the OMG! It’s CNG campaign with the launch of the Altroz iCNG. Below is the variant-wise price of the Tata Altroz iCNG:

Tata Altroz iCNG XE - 7.55 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ - 8.40 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) - 8.85 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ - 9.53 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) - 10.03 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) - 10.55 Lakh