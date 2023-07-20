Tata Altroz Gets Two New Variants, Price Starts at Rs 6.90 Lakh

In an exciting development, Tata Motors has rolled out two new variants in its Altroz lineup, namely the XM and XM(S), priced at Rs 6.90 lakhs and Rs 7.35 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The main attraction of these new additions is the introduction of an electric sunroof in the XM(S) variant, making the Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback in the market to offer this luxurious feature.

The Altroz XM and XM(S) have been strategically positioned between the Altroz XE and the XM+, expanding the appeal of this already popular premium hatchback. Both variants come equipped with a 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine, offering a seamless and engaging driving experience with a manual transmission.

The Altroz XM variant is loaded with top-of-the-line features, including convenient steering-mounted controls, a driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 full wheel cover, and a premium-looking dashboard that adds a touch of elegance to the interior.

The Altroz XM(S, on the other hand, raises the bar by flaunting an electric sunroof, elevating the driving experience to new heights of luxury. Customers can further enhance their cars by choosing from a range of bigger infotainment systems available in the Tata Motors accessories catalogue.

Furthermore, Tata Motors is also offering four power windows and remote keyless entry as standard features across all manual petrol variants of the Altroz. This thoughtful addition brings greater convenience and ease of access to Altroz owners.

Besides that, the existing Altroz 1.2 Revotron Petrol Manual variants are also getting a boost with some exciting additions: